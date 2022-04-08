Toddler killed Thursday in Livingston Parish crash, 18-wheeler driver arrested

A toddler was killed Thursday morning during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish.

Louisiana State Police say they responded shortly after 8:00 am on April 7 to the crash on I-12 just west of LA Hwy 441.

The crash claimed the life of 18-month-old Gael Pacheco of Baton Rouge.

60-year-old Predrag Bisevac of Lisle, Illinois was arrested following an investigation.

Troopers say their initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bisevac was traveling east on I-10 in a 18-wheeler. As he approached stopped traffic, LSP says Bisevac failed to stop and struck the rear of vehicle where the 18-month-old was a passenger.

Pacheco was reportedly restrained in a child safety seat but sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected, but troopers say a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the second vehicle for analysis.

Bisevac was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. After being medically cleared, Troopers say he was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32 Negligent Homicide and LRS 14:99 Reckless Operation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, troopers say a toxicology sample was obtained from Bisevac for analysis.

