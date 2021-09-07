Watch
Toddler drowns; mother arrested

Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 12:06:30-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy that was found dead in an apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 6 has been arrested.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office told WAFB that Kiarra Williams, 30, has been charged with negligent homicide and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison.

On Monday officials were searching for a missing toddler, but the search ended tragically when the two-year-old boy was found drowned in the pool of The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road.

