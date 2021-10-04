Tips for cybersecurity from State Police

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Louisiana State Police have created a video with some tips to keep you, your devices and your kids safe.

"If you or someone you know may have been victimized, the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting lsp.org and click the “suspicious activity” link," troopers say.

Another tip? Be diligent when it comes to your kids. Always stay actively engaged with your children’s online activity because if you’re not you do not necessarily get to choose who is, troopers say.

Here's the video: