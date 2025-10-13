Times Picayune: Moreno's primary victory fueled by high turnout

Helena Moreno’s resounding outright victory on Saturday came as New Orleans voters, hungry for change, made their strongest showing for a mayoral election in over 20 years, our media partners at the Times Picayune report.

Over 40% of registered voters cast ballots, the highest recorded unofficial turnout for a mayor's race since Ray Nagin won the seat in 2002 and 48% of voters cast ballots. More recent elections have hovered at anywhere from 29% to 38% turnout, the newspaper reports.

About 55% of those who voted in this election pulled the lever for Moreno, who vowed to ensure top-tier city services and focus on the city’s underdeveloped areas such as New Orleans East, and who led the race in polling and fundraising from its start, the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story, with all the details and background, click here.

