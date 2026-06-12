Tiger Brigade Soldiers Receive Louisiana War Cross Following Deployment

LAFAYETTE, La. – Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team “Tiger Brigade” were honored and awarded the Louisiana War Cross during a ceremony following their Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026.

Former 256th IBCT commander Col. Jonathan Lloyd addressed Soldiers and family members during the ceremony, thanking them for their service and sacrifice throughout the deployment cycle.

“Thank you to our families for your continued support of our Soldiers. You are the anchors, and there are no successes that we could claim without your support,” said Lloyd. “The opportunity to be a part of such an amazing team and witness leaders and Soldiers train, grow personally and professionally, and deploy in support of our great State and Nation will forever be a core memory.”

Approximately 700 Soldiers from the 256th IBCT deployed to Kosovo and the Horn of Africa in support of peacekeeping, base defense and regional stability operations. During the deployment, Soldiers also supported Operation Joint Guardian, the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai Peninsula, and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana National Guard, commended the Soldiers for their accomplishments and contributions to national security objectives.

“You executed a complex, multi-theater mission, successfully contributing to regional stability and critical, strategic objectives,” said Greer.

Each Soldier walked across the stage to receive the Louisiana War Cross, an award presented to members of the Louisiana Army National Guard who have served honorably for at least 90 days in federal service during a national emergency, a presidential call-up to protect national security interests or a period beginning with the declaration of war or the onset of hostilities.

Although the deployment has concluded, leaders emphasized the importance of continued support and access to resources as Soldiers and families transition back to daily life.

“If you find this reintegration challenging, hear me clearly. You are not alone,” said Greer. “Take the information that you received this weekend and find your coping strategy. If you’re carrying a heavy rock right now, put it down and ask for assistance. The Yellow Ribbon team stands ready to support you whenever you need them.”

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 256th IBCT has supported numerous overseas contingency operations, including deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, the Horn of Africa and the Sinai Peninsula, while also responding to hurricanes, winter storms, security missions and other emergency operations throughout Louisiana and across the nation.

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program provides Soldiers and their families with information, resources and support services designed to assist with the transition following deployment.

Here are some photos:

Louisiana National Guard leaders stand on stage as Soldiers and family members participate in a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026. Leaders shown include Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana; Col. Jonathan Lloyd, former commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, senior enlisted advisor-Army; and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Lemaire, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Madalyn McQuillan)

Col. Jonathan Lloyd, outgoing commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presents the Louisiana War Cross to a Soldier during a ceremony following a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026. The award recognizes Louisiana Army National Guard Soldiers who have served honorably in federal service during a national emergency.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Madalyn McQuillan)

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Madalyn McQuillan Col. Jonathan Lloyd, outgoing commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Lt. Col. Greg O’Brien, commander of 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Lemaire, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Fisher, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment command sergeant major, stand at attention during a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026.

Col. Jonathan Lloyd, outgoing commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Lt. Col. Greg O’Brien, commander of 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Lemaire, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Fisher, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment command sergeant major, stand at attention during a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Madalyn McQuillan)

Louisiana War Cross medals await presentation during a ceremony honoring Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana Army National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team "Tiger Brigade" following a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, June 7, 2026.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Madalyn McQuillan)