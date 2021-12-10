Tickets go on sale Friday for Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour

BATON ROUGE — Garth Brooks will be coming to Baton Rouge in April of 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 A.M. CST. Concert ticket buyers will have an 8 ticket limit.

Concert organizers say to sign-up early and go to www.TicketMasters.com/GarthBrooks now to create your account and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

The waiting room to access Garth Brook's tickets will open at 9 AM for a chance to be first in line. The concert will be at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 7 P.M. in Baton Rouge, rain or shine.

Brooks says he's excited to return to Louisiana for the tour stop.

"I'm just excited and lucky I get a chance to play there and looking forward to coming to Louisiana. What I love about Louisiana it's people and also, Friends in Low Places will not be the biggest song of the night."

He's especially looking forward to the Tiger Stadium stop to perform his hit song 'Callin' Baton Rouge.'

"People scream 'Louisiana,' they might not know where it's at, they might not have ever been in Baton Rouge, but they sing that song like they're from Baton Rouge, and they take it very personal," Brooks said. "It's cool to get to come to Baton Rouge and now flips the tables and watch the people from Baton Rouge scream 'I spent last night in the arms of a girl in Louisiana.'"

------------------------------------------------------------

