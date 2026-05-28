Three under six positive for meth; parents arrested

A Sulphur couple have been arrested after they and their three small children all allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit was called by state child protection workers to investigate. They learned that three children, all younger than six, had tested positive for meth, as had their parents, Veronica Ancelet, 27, and Christopher Romero, 36.

Detectives obtained warrants for the parents' arrest, and they were booked into the parish jail on three counts cruelty to juveniles. The children already had been removed from the home by state protection officials.

CPSO Detective Cody Ferguson is the lead investigator on the case.