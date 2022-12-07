Three members of Southern's band killed in car crash

Three members of Southern University's marching band, the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Advocate Wednesday.

More information would be released soon, the spokesperson told the newspaper.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Master Trooper Casey Wallace said the two-vehicle crash happened in the Natchitoches area and confirmed that three people died in the collision. Troopers were still working Wednesday morning to contact the family of one of the deceased, Wallace said.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office in a statement described the collision as a "major crash." It happened around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday evening on I-49 Northbound north of Powhatan, the sheriff's office said, snarling traffic as first responders reduced the road to a single lane.

A boosters organization for the Cedar Hill High School band in Cedar Hill, Texas said on Facebook that two of the school's alumni and current Human Jukebox band members were killed in the crash along with a third member of Southern's band.

A city of about 49,000 in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, Cedar Hill is about 250 miles and a four-hour drive from Powhatan, the Natchitoches-area town near which officials said the crash occurred, according to Google Maps.

