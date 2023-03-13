Three members of one family drown in Cameron Parish

A Mississippi woman and her two daughters are dead after an apparent drowning in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road, KPLC is reporting.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the three deceased victims, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition. A 3-year-old boy was found walking on the beach by a neighbor. According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told a neighbor his mom went swimming, which is when the search began. Burnett also tells KPLC the family is from Ethel, Mississippi, and the father was working at Golden Pass LNG, KPLC reports.

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.

To read the rest of the story, click here.