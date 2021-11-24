Three killed in a crash on Airline Highway in Gramercy

GRAMERCY — Multiple people were killed in a crash on Airline Highway near the border of Ascension and St. James parishes on Wednesday evening.

According to WBRZ, the crash was reported around 5 P.M. on Airline Hwy. just south of I-10.

Sources tell our media partners that three people died in the wreck and at least one person was hurt.

So far, no one has been identified.

Authorities said as many as three vehicles were involved, and one of them reportedly caught fire.

The crash has shut down traffic in the area.

This is a developing story.

