SHREVEPORT, La. _ Three people are dead and seven were wounded last night in Shreveport, KTBS is reporting.

The shooting happened at a birthday party in the MLK neighborhood of north Shreveport, the station reports.

Three people died, six were wounded and at least one of the wounded is in critical condition, the station reports.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pearly Avenue and Jones Mabry Road.

