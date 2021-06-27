Three bodies found in car submerged in canal

NEW ORLEANS — The remains of a man, a woman and a child were found in a car that was pulled out of a canal in New Orleans East Saturday evening, a New Orleans Police Department told WWL.

Someone passing by near Gannon and Morrison roads saw a four-door car in a canal and called police around 6 p.m. Saturday, the station reports.

When police officers and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services paramedics made it to the scene, they saw the four-door vehicle in the canal, and the remains of two adults, WWL reports.

After removing the car from the water, police officers at the scene found the remains of a girl in the car with the adults, the station reports.

Police reported the discovery around 7:45 p.m. It's unclear when the car went into the canal or how the three people died.

The investigation into the traffic fatality continues. Blood and alcohol tests have been ordered as part of that investigation.

To read WWL's whole story, click here.

