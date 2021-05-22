Thibodaux man arrested on child exploitation charges

A Thibodaux man has been arrested on several child exploitation charges following a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

According to State Police, investigators with the LSP Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with the FBI, Homeland Security, the state Attorney General's office, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 28-year-old Dillon Guidry after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

Investigators say Guidry was arrested on charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and possession of marijuana.

According to State Police, the investigation began on March 17 when authorities began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, investigators say Guidry was identified as having an online conversation with an FBI agent posing as a juvenile and further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.

Troopers took Guidry into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he'd agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Guidry was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Jail on the following charges: Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Computer Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes, Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Pornography involving Juveniles, and Possession of Marijuana.

This remains an active investigation.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The LSP online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found here by clicking on the 'Suspicious Activity' link.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel