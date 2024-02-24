The Presidential Preference Primary is coming: Here's what you need to know

There's an election coming up next month: Saturday, March 23 is Election Day for the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary Election.

In preparation for the election, Secretary of State Nancy Landry offers the following reminders:

● The Presidential Preference Primary is a closed party primary, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans will be allowed to vote in their party’s respective primary. However, there are local elections in 24 parishes in which all voters may cast their ballots, regardless of party, if their jurisdiction is included. Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration—including party affiliation—before the registration deadlines.

● The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration Systemis March 2.

● Early voting is March 9 - 16 (excluding Sunday, March 10) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Early voting locations can be found at voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 19 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portalor in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a registrar of votersto receive a voted absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com ] and logging into the Voter Portal.

● Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.