The Coast Guard is searching for man overboard near Southwood Pass

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a 31 year-old Vietnamese man believed to have gone overboard from the bulk carrier vessel Shandong Fu Xin Thursday.

The incident happened approximately 97 miles southeast of Southwest Pass channel in Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at approximately 6:35 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the Shandong Fu Xin stating a crewmember reportedly failed to show up to watch that afternoon. The crew reported they were unable to find the missing crewmember after a search of the vessel.

The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of several Coast Guard assets to aid in the vessel's search. Helping in the search the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Coast Guard Air Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and Coast Guard Station Venice.

