The Atlantic Hurricane Season is nearing its end, but severe weather threats remain year-round

Louisiana escaped the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season without a single direct hit, marking the quietest season for the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2014. However, state emergency officials are reminding residents that severe weather threats continue year-round as the hurricane season officially ends November 30.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season produced 13 named storms, falling short of the 15 to 19 storms most forecasts predicted. Five storms reached hurricane status, compared to the nine that were forecast. Despite fewer overall storms, four became major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher, with three reaching Category 5 status — the most in a single season since 2005.

Only one named storm made landfall in the United States this year when Hurricane Chantal struck South Carolina.

"It was a quiet season for the U.S. Gulf Coast and that was something we needed," State Climatologist Jay Grymes said.

"In fact, the 2025 season was the least impactful season for the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic Coasts since 2014. We benefitted from two extended periods of inactivity, including an unusual 3-week span at the heart of the season. What's more, all but four of the season's storms remained over the open Atlantic thanks to re-developing steering currents that turned the storm north and northeast before reaching the Gulf or Atlantic Seaboard," Grymes said.

The storm-free season provided much-needed relief for Louisiana communities still recovering from previous hurricanes. Louisiana has experienced more than two dozen hurricane landfalls over the past 25 years, making it the most active period in recorded history for the state.

"There are a number of Louisiana communities that continue recovery efforts from prior storms in the Gulf, so a storm-free hurricane season was a true blessing," Grymes said.

However, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness warns that weather-related dangers don't end with hurricane season. According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes increase dramatically in October and continue through June.

These storms can develop within minutes, bringing large hail, damaging winds, dangerous tornadoes and deadly lightning. Heavy rainfall from severe thunderstorms can drop several inches in an hour, leading to life-threatening flash flooding.

"We encourage everyone to stay vigilant year-round," GOHSEP Director Brigadier General Jason Mahfouz said.

"Severe weather can happen any time of year in Louisiana and it's important to keep our emergency plans in place. Keep your emergency supplies stocked. Visit GetAGamePlan.org and download the GetAGamePlan App to help finalize plans for your family and your business. It is important to stay informed and check your forecast at all times to make the best decisions necessary to be safe. Over the past decade, some non-tropical weather events have proven to be as dangerous and devastating to our state as hurricanes," Mahfouz said.