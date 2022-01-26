The 50th Miss Gay America is from Louisiana!

This year's winner of Miss Gay America, a 50-year-old female impersonation pageant, is from right here in Louisiana.

Dextaci, of Monroe, was crowned Miss Gay America on January 20 at the pageant in Little Rock.

According to her page on the Miss Gay America site, she's been competing for the title since 2012.

The Monroe newspaper, the News Star, posted the following story. You can read the whole thing here.

Dex Poindexter, perhaps better known as drag queen Dextaci, was crowned Miss Gay America at the 50th Miss Gay America pageant Jan. 20 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Poindexter is the first contestant from North Louisiana to win the national title.

Miss Gay America is a national pageant for female impersonators. The organization was founded in 1972 and is based on the Miss America contest. Contestants compete at various city, state, and direct regional preliminaries for the chance to advance to the official Miss Gay America title. It is also the only national pageant that prohibits transgender competitors or contestants who have undergone any type of feminizing plastic surgery below the neck.

Poindexter has performed as a female impersonator for 12 years, and has competed eight times for the national title. Poindexter said he never felt discouraged or derailed from his dream.

"The biggest thing, through the years of competition, was the continuous output of money, emotional investment, and always asking for assistance from your support network," Poindexter said. "Now winning, while it's not as much as a heartache competing, it's also still going to require effective game-planning and being proactive with my support network just to make sure the bells and whistles can still go along with being Miss Gay America."

