Text message scam warning

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is alerting residents about a fraudulent text message scam that aims to steal personal information and potentially charge unnecessary fees.

Residents may have received a message claiming to originate from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. It uses language similar to other scam texts claiming to originate from the Office of Motor Vehicles. The Secretary of State’s Office did not send this text and Secretary of State Nancy Landry encourages anyone who receives the text to delete it. These messages are fraudulent; do not click the links, respond, or send payment.

The Secretary of State’s Office does not send unsolicited text messages or emails threatening prosecution or asking for payment. Residents are encouraged to check the Secretary of State’s website (sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov]) and social media for accurate and up-to-date information.

