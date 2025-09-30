Planned Parenthood closes its doors in Louisiana

Planned Parenthood announced it would close its two Louisiana health centers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, amid a legal battle between the nonprofit and the Trump administration over Medicaid funding for abortion providers, according to The Advocate.

In September, an appeals court allowed the “defunding provision” of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that targeted Planned Parenthood to take effect.

Louisiana Planned Parenthood health centers have never provided abortion services, according to The Advocate. Patients visited the clinics for cancer screenings, contraception, pregnancy testing, STI and STD testing, birth control, hormone therapy and UTI treatment.

