Teen missing from Hammond

A 15-year-old boy is missing from his Hammond home, and family says he could be anywhere.

Kevin Gremillion Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Doe Creek Trail at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 18.

Kevin is described as 5'10" tall, weights approximately 130 pounds and has short reddish brown hair. At this time, a clothing description is unknown, however, Kevin is believed to be carrying an Adidas backpack and wearing red and black Puma shoes.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin, are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Detective Lisa Reilly is the lead investigator.

