Teen accused of setting fires at a Thibodaux convenience store

A Thibodaux teenager has been arrested, accused of setting two fires inside of a convenience store.

18-year-old Allen Templet Jr. was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on March 30 on one count of Aggravated Arson.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office say his arrest stems from an investigation into the cause of a fire on March 20, 2021 at a convenience store located in the 500 block of St. Mary Street. Two small fires had been discovered by employees of the store and extinguished before first responders had arrived, resulting in minimal damage to some of the store’s products.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office Allen Templet jr

After an assessment of the scene and collecting evidence, deputies say they determined the fire was intentionally set. Templet was identified as a suspect in the case and taken into custody at his home.

In an interview with deputies, Templet allegedly admitted to being in the store and in possession of a lighter around the time of the fire.

