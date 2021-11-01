"Taxman" pleads guilty to federal tax violations

A well-known tax preparer with offices in New Orleans and LaPlace has pleaded guilty to filing false income tax returns in his clients' names.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Leroi G. Jackson, 49, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to a bill of information charging him with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax return.

According to court records, Jackson is the owner and operator of The Taxman Financial Services LLC (“Taxman”), a business that prepares federal and state tax returns for customers. Taxman has an office in New Orleans and in LaPlace.

Through the course of this investigation, federal agents determined that Jackson filed false income tax returns for numerous Taxman customers. For example, Jackson would create false business losses or false education credits, all without his clients’ knowledge. Jackson charged at least $500 per return to prepare the taxes. Jackson admitted that between 2014 and 2016 he stole approximately $241,000.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of three years of imprisonment, a $100,000.00 fine, up to one (1) year of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Further, as part of his plea agreement, Jackson agreed that he won't ever prepare tax returns for other people again. Judge Morgan scheduled the sentencing hearing for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2 pm.

The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations handled this investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Matthew R. Payne is in charge of the prosecution.