Tax deadlines for winter storm victims in Louisiana still June 15

Victims of the winter storms in Louisiana that occurred February 11-19, 2021 still have until June 15, 2021, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

That extension announcement came from the Internal Revenue Service in March.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS said that affected taxpayers in all 64 parishes would receive tax relief.

This included individuals and households affected by Severe Winter Storms that reside or have a business in any of these parishes.

The declaration allowed for certain deadlines falling on or after February 11, 2021, and before June 15, 2021 to be postponed through June 15, 2021. This included 2020 business returns, normally due on March 15 and individual and business returns normally due on April 15. It also included the special March 1 filing and payment deadline for farmers and fishers who forgo making estimated tax payments.

Taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions.

The June 15, 2021 deadline applies to the first quarter estimated tax payment that was due on April 15. It also applied to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, 2021.

In addition, it applies to tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that have a 2020 return due on May 17, 2021.

In addition, penalties on deposits due on or after February 11, 2021 and before February 26, 2021, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by February 26, 2021.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/coronavirus .

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

https://go.usa.gov/xsAJm

