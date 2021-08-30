Swamp deer breaches exhibit at Audubon Zoo due to Ida

A swamp deer was able to breach a fence of its enclosure on Sunday at the Audubon Zoo due to Hurricane Ida.

The zoo said that two deer were able to escape the habitat and one was able to be secured.

The other deer has not been located, but is believed to be on zoo grounds.

Staff will reportedly begin searching for the deer once conditions are safer.

The deer is not considered a dangerous animal, according to a statement from the zoo.

Read the full statement below:

"On Sunday, August 29, due to the severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida, a fence was breached in Audubon Zoo’s barasingha deer habitat. On-site staff worked to corral the two deer and secure them back in their habitat but one deer is unaccounted for at this time - but it is likely still on zoo grounds. Due to the severity of the weather, it is too dangerous for staff to go out and search. Once it is safe, our animal staff who are in place during the storm at all of our facilities, will search zoo ground for the deer unaccounted for. This is not considered a dangerous animal. Barasingha, also known as 'swamp deer' are a medium-sized deer found in India and Nepal."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel