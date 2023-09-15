Suspect wanted in vandalism of Jesus statue on school's campus

LOCKPORT, La. — In Lafourche Parish, Lockport Police are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a statue of Jesus on a school's campus.

In a photo shared by the police department, the statue was seen standing headless in its prominent position in front of the school building.

Lockport Chief of Police David Harrelson, Jr. says the incident occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at Holy Savior Catholic School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lockport Police Department via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808, or through Facebook messenger.