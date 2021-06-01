Suspect threatening suicide shot by police after standoff

A Mississippi man was shot by State Troopers in Madison Parish yesterday after a stand-off.

Troopers say that Michael Jackson, 29, of Vicksburg was wanted for several offenses in Warren County. Deputies in that county tried to arrest him, but he allegedly dragged them with his vehicle as he tried to get away.

Jackson fled from the deputies and ended up crashed in a ditch on U.S. Highway 65, north of Tallulah, Louisiana, troopers say. He allegedly barricaded himself inside his vehicle, pulled a gun and threatened to kill himself. Deputies secured the scene and called for help.

Troopers, investigators and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, and tried to talk with Jackson. But he continued to act erratically, shooting into his vehicle and then walking into a field with his gun. After several hours of negotiation, and several non-lethal disarming attempts, Jackson walked toward troopers and tried to pull his gun, troopers say.

He was shot by troopers, and taken to a local hospital where he died.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. Further information will be released as available in the investigative process, a release states.