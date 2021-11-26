Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Suspect arrested in deadly St. Charles shooting that killed one person and injured four others

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
handcuffs generic
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 19:00:00-05

ST. CHARLES PARISH — A Louisiana man has been captured in St. John Parish today after being wanted for first degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that involved four adults and one juvenile on November 9 in Killona, La.

Johntre Isaiah Scott was captured in the town of Edgard before 10 A.M. this morning.

St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office released that Scott was wanted for the first-degree murder of Dazril Washington, 29, and the attempted first-degree murder of Darville Washington, 32, Dwayne Williams, 27, Jayvon Lockett, 35, and a 14-year-old juvenile.

The St. Charles Sheriff's Detective and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District Task-force took part in locating the suspect.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.