Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking LSU student, threatening with knife

Posted at 7:12 PM, Apr 10, 2021
A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly assaulted an LSU student in the parking lot of an apartment complex, threatened him with a knife, and bit him.

WBRZ reports that Freddie Washington, who they say is also a student at the university, allegedly assaulted the victim in an attempt to steal the victim's car. Jail records say Washington hit the victim in the back with a brick then pointed a pocket knife at the victim and demanded he give Washington his car.

A witness helped the student fend off Washington and subdue him before police arrived.

According to WBRZ, the victim sustained a knife cut beneath his eye and a deep wrist wound where Washington bit him.

Washington was arrested on charges of armed robbery and battery.

