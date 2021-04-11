Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking LSU student, threatening with knife

A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly assaulted an LSU student in the parking lot of an apartment complex, threatened him with a knife, and bit him.

WBRZ reports that Freddie Washington, who they say is also a student at the university, allegedly assaulted the victim in an attempt to steal the victim's car. Jail records say Washington hit the victim in the back with a brick then pointed a pocket knife at the victim and demanded he give Washington his car.

A witness helped the student fend off Washington and subdue him before police arrived.

According to WBRZ, the victim sustained a knife cut beneath his eye and a deep wrist wound where Washington bit him.

Washington was arrested on charges of armed robbery and battery.

Read more here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel