Survey: Louisiana homeowners struggling with homeowner's insurance

Researchers from the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication have released the second report of the 2023 Louisiana Survey. Findings show homeowners experience canceled policies, difficulty getting new coverage and rising costs.

The 2023 Louisiana Survey includes two distinct efforts to sample residents of the state and conduct interviews. The Louisiana Survey polled 500 adult residents through traditional telephone-based surveys from across the state to find out how Louisianians view their government and its policies.

The survey was conducted from March 22 to April 4, 2023, and the total sample has a +/- 5.8 margin of error. Additionally, the Louisiana Survey polled 509 adult residents in a survey administered online. The survey was conducted from March 22 to March 30, 2023, and the total sample has a +/- 6% margin of error. The primary report is based on the traditional telephone-based portion of the study.

Findings from the second of three reports indicate the following views on homeowners insurance:



Among homeowners insurance policy holders last year, 17% reported their provider canceled their policy.

Nineteen percent (19%) of state residents tried to get a homeowners insurance policy last year, but 55% of them (or about 11% of all adults) had difficulty getting one.

Sixty-three percent (63%) of homeowners insurance policyholders say the cost of their coverage increased over the past year. Fifty-four percent (54%) of flood insurance policyholders say the costs of coverage rose.

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of state residents say homeowners insurance costs more in Louisiana than in other states; 71% say flood insurance costs more; and 67% say automobile insurance costs more.

Nineteen percent (19%) of Louisiana adults have filed a property claim on their homeowners, flood or renters insurance policy (representing 29% of all policyholders). These individuals split almost evenly between those who are satisfied with how their insurance company handled their claim and those who are dissatisfied.

The Louisiana Survey has been conducted since 2003, establishing rich longitudinal measures of public opinion in Louisiana. The mission of the Louisiana Survey is to establish benchmarks as well as to capture change in residents’ assessments of state government services.

The survey is further dedicated to tracking public opinion on the contemporary policy issues that face the state. Each iteration of the Louisiana Survey contains core items designed to serve as barometers of public sentiment, including assessments of whether the state is heading in the right direction or wrong direction, perceptions about the most important problems facing the state, as well as evaluations of public revenue sources and spending priorities.

The survey is a project of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, an integral part of the Manship School of Mass Communication. The Reilly Center’s mission is to generate thoughtful programs, dialogue and research about mass communication and its many-faceted relationships with social, economic and political issues.

Read the full Louisiana Survey report on the LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs website.