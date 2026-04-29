Supreme Rice makes donation to support industry-aligned training

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) celebrated a $25,200 investment from Supreme Rice during a check presentation held April 29 at its Crowley Campus, marking a continued partnership to strengthen Acadiana’s workforce.

The investment will fund scholarships for students enrolled in SoLAcc’s Welding and Electrician programs, two high-demand fields essential to the region’s economy. Through this contribution, Supreme Rice is providing two $2,100 scholarships each semester for six consecutive semesters, directly supporting students as they pursue industry-aligned training.

The first two scholarships were awarded during SoLAcc’s Spring 2026 Scholarship Reception, already helping students take the next step toward high-wage, high-demand careers.

“At SoLAcc, investments like this do more than support individual students, they strengthen the workforce that drives our entire region forward,” said Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation for SoLAcc. “We know from our recent economic impact study that one out of every 97 jobs in Acadiana is connected to SoLAcc and its graduates. Partnerships with employers like Supreme Rice ensure that impact continues to grow.”

“Supreme Rice recognizes that skilled trades are the backbone of Louisiana’s industry and a necessary component of our business,” explained Henery Helo, Sales Director with Supreme Rice. “We believe that investing in students is an investment in our collective future. The technical expertise provided by SoLAcc is essential to our operations, and we are honored to support these hardworking individuals as they prepare to join the workforce.”

The check presentation took place ahead of the Crowley Campus Advisory Board (CAB) meeting, reinforcing the importance of employer engagement in shaping responsive, workforce-driven programs. Through its CAB model, SoLAcc works closely with industry partners to ensure training aligns with current and future workforce needs.

This investment reflects a shared commitment to developing local talent and creating pathways to opportunity for students across Acadiana.