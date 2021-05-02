Sunday update: The Seacor Power search

As of Sunday afternoon, searchers had not been able to get out because of the weather.

Volunteers continue to show up in Cocodrie to help search for the seven men still missing from the capsized Seacor Power, a liftboat with a crew of 19 that went down during unexpectedly bad weather on April 13. Six were rescued, six were recovered deceased, and seven remain missing.

Ronnie Adams, who has posted daily updates from Cocodrie, said the weather was just to bad this morning for anyone to go out. He asked for more volunteers with sonar, GPS and boats to come help tomorrow, Monday, May 3.

"We need plenty boats. Big boats. Work boats," he said. "We'll fuel you up, we'll have anything you need, water, drinks, food. You name it. We just need you down here."

Adams said they need big boats, cabin boats, 30-foot boats to get to the islands that haven't been searched in a week. Walkers are also needed to search the marsh, he said. They need rain gear, GPS, search dogs, mud boats, air boats, flat boats, anything can help, he said.

"We're starting over from scratch and moving from the east until the west," he said. "The morale is up. No negativity."

Here's his post: