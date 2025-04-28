SUN bucks program returns to Louisiana for summer 2025

DCFS News Release

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Monday that the state will participate in the SUN Bucks program again this summer. SUN Bucks provides a one-time $120 summer grocery benefit to children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

“Most eligible children will be automatically enrolled and do not need to apply,” said Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary for Family Support at DCFS. “Last year, of the nearly 670,000 Louisiana children that received over $80 million in SUN Bucks benefits, only about 1,500 were determined eligible though the application process. The rest were already automatically enrolled.”

DCFS encourages families to update their addresses with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), or income-based Medicaid, as well as their child's school or foster care case to avoid delays in receiving SUN Bucks benefits. Families who no longer have their EBT or last year’s SUN Bucks card should call 1-888-997-1117 to request a replacement.

SUN Bucks will start going out in the second half of May for children who are automatically enrolled and continue throughout the summer months as applications are approved or a child’s family begins receiving SNAP, FITAP, KCSP, or income-based Medicaid benefits.

Who is Eligible for SUN Bucks?

Children born between August 8, 2006, and July 1, 2019, who received SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or income-based Medicaid benefits (household income below 185% of the federal poverty level) anytime between July 1, 2024, and August 8, 2025

Children who applied and were individually approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Children attending Community Eligibility Provision schools who did not complete an NSLP application, and who do not receive SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or income-based Medicaid will need to apply to determine eligibility. Other children may be eligible based on household income. Parents can apply at https://louisiana.summerebtapp.com [dcfs.louisiana.gov]

How Will Families Receive SUN Bucks?

Families currently or previously enrolled in SNAP will receive SUN Bucks on their existing EBT card.

Families who received SUN Bucks in 2024 will receive the 2025 benefit on the same card.

New participants not enrolled in SNAP will receive a new, preloaded EBT card by mail.

Lost or Replacement Cards

Families who have lost their EBT or SUN Bucks card can request a replacement by:

Calling 1-888-997-1117

Visiting www.LifeInCheckEBT.com [dcfs.louisiana.gov]

Using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app

Logging into the CAFE system

SUN Bucks must be used within 122 days of the issuance date, or the benefits will expire and cannot be added back to the card.

For more information about Louisiana SUN Bucks, including Frequently Asked Questions, visit sunbucks.la.gov [dcfs.louisiana.gov] .

SUN Bucks Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email:

Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.