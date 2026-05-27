SUN Bucks going out for Summer 2026

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will begin issuing SUN Bucks this week. The program provides $120 in grocery benefits to help ensure children who receive free or reduced-price school meals get the nutrition they need when schools are closed for summer break.

Children who are automatically enrolled should see SUN Bucks added to their EBT card between Wednesday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 2. Sun Bucks will continue to be issued as applications are approved and additional children become eligible through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Family Independence Temporary Assistance (FITAP), Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), or income-based Medicaid.

Most eligible children will receive SUN Bucks automatically and do not need to apply. You do not need to apply if:

Your child was born between August 20, 2007, and July 1, 2020, and received SNAP, FITAP, KCSP, or income-based Medicaid benefits at any time between July 1, 2025, and August 20, 2026.

Your child attends a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP), and was individually approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals.

You will need to apply for SUN Bucks if your child attends a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school where all students receive free meals, but your family did not complete an NSLP or SBP application.

Families who believe they may be eligible based on income should apply by August 20 at louisiana.summerebtapp.com.

Homeschooled or virtual school students must receive SNAP, FITAP, KCSP, or income-based Medicaid to be eligible for SUN Bucks.

Children enrolled in SNAP will receive SUN Bucks on their existing SNAP EBT card. Families who received SUN Bucks in 2024 or 2025 will receive their child’s 2026 benefit on the same card. New participants not enrolled in SNAP will receive a preloaded EBT card by mail in a white envelope addressed to their child. Cards for eligible children in the same family may arrive separately.

SUN Bucks benefits must be used within 122 days of issuance. Any remaining balance after that time will expire and cannot be reissued.

For program details and answers to frequently asked questions, visit ldh.la.gov/page/sun-bucks or call the SUN Bucks helpline at 833-323-7482.

To request a replacement EBT card, call 888-997-1117, visit LifeInCheckEBT.com, use the LifeInCheck EBT app, or call the SUN Bucks helpline at 833-323-7482.

Families can find no-cost summer meal sites near them using the USDA SUN Programs site finder at fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net] .