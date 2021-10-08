Students who filmed video of attack on teacher arrested

COVINGTON — Detectives from the Covington Police Department secured arrest warrants for two additional students who videoed the attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School, police released Friday.

An 18-year-old, Trinity Gervais, and a juvenile turned themselves in to the Covington Police Department after allegedly filming a student attacking a teacher.

The Covington Police Department responded to Covington High School Wednesday afternoon in reference to a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang, according to the Department's Facebook page.

The video shows the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. Police say the teacher fell to the ground and Jackson continued to punch the teacher. The video then turns off.

Upon the officer’s arrival, it was learned that a disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was attacked by Covington High School student, Larrianna Jackson.

Due to injuries sustained by the attack, the teacher had to seek medical attention at a local hospital.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested on a charge of battery of school teacher and transported to St Tammany Parish Jail.

Both suspects were charged with violation of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity which carries as a midemeanor.

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted a viral social media challenge on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers.

