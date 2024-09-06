Student arrested, accused of threatening Iowa High

A student at Iowa High School was arrested early Friday after she allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the school.

The social media post was reported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives were able to track down a suspect, a 15-year-old student at the school. Early Friday, around 1 a.m., she was arrested after speaking with detectives. The student was booked into juvenile jail with terrorizing.

CPSO Detective Gary McGee is the lead investigator on this case. The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted CPSO with the investigation.