Stolen fire truck discovered stuck in mud; tips sought

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who stole a fire truck in Powhattan Thursday.

Thursday morning deputies were called to the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. A red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck stolen from the station.

They posted pictures of the truck on the Sheriff's Facebook page, and it was shared hundreds of times. Within two hours, a follower call the sheriff's office with a tip as to where the truck was.

Deputies went to the area, off La. Hwy 3191 near Natchitoches, and they found the truck about 200 yards off the highway, stuck in the mud behind an abandoned house.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen through the National Crime Information Center, and deputies called firefighters to come get their vehicle. It wasn't damaged but needed a clean-up.

Crime scene detectives have processed the scene, and are trying to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the burglary and theft of the fire truck.

If you have any information as to the suspects involved in the burglary please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

"We would like to thank our social media followers and media partners for your assistance in this investigation which has led to the recovery of public safety equipment that is essential in saving property and the lives of citizens in the Powhatan area and District #10 area," a post on the sheriff's page states.

Working the case are Detective Lt. J. Byles, Detectives Sgt. C. LaCour and the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

