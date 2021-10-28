Statewide virtual job fair for La. residents with disabilities on Nov. 3

Healthy Blue announced Thursday a free virtual job fair in partnership with Families Helping Families for Louisiana residents with disabilities.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Job seekers with disabilities are encouraged to register at the following link as soon as possible: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Families-Helping-Families/e/Q8R53.

The Families Helping Families Network of Resource Centers and Healthy Blue have partnered over the years by providing events for individuals with disabilities and their families.

This virtual job fair is the latest collaboration and commitment from the organizations to support individuals with disabilities in accessing meaningful employment, according to a press release from Healthy Blue.

