Statewide 911 phone lines are down; texts still active

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) have received a report from the 9-1-1 Communications District indicating that statewide 9-1-1 phone lines are currently down.

Residents can still send texts to 9-1-1, which are being received. For emergency phone calls, please dial 337-232-1400.

We will provide updates as soon as systems are restored and share any critical information as it becomes available.