State Troopers rescue elderly woman from rising water near Alexandria

State Troopers rescued an elderly woman from high, rising water as severe storms passed through the state overnight Friday.

Troop E in Alexandria received a report around 10:30 p.m. of a submerged vehicle near Alexandria. The caller said a female was trapped and couldn't remove herself from the vehicle, according to LSP.

Troopers responded to the area and found a vehicle in a flooded ditch with an elderly woman inside. Two Troopers entered the flooded water and were able to extricate the woman from the car as the water continued to rise.

Because of the swift current, Troopers on the bank and civilian bystanders were needed to pull the woman and the Troopers performing the initial rescue out of the water.

