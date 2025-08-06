State Troopers offer safety tips for motorists as school resumes

Baton Rouge – As students across Louisiana prepare to head back to school, Louisiana State Police reminds all motorists to prioritize safety in and around school zones, near school buses, and while transporting children. Vigilance and adherence to traffic laws are essential to protect the lives of our children and fellow drivers.

School Zone Safety:

With the return of school traffic, drivers are urged to stay alert and follow all posted signs and signals—especially during morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups when pedestrian and vehicle activity increases. Louisiana law grants school crossing guards the authority to direct traffic. Drivers must obey their instructions and reduce speed in marked school zones.

Motorists are reminded that Louisiana’s new hands-free law prohibits any driver—regardless of age—from using a handheld cell phone to call, text, or access social media while driving. This law applies to all public roadways across Louisiana, not just school zones. To review the full details of Louisiana’s updated cell phone law, visit: LACellLaw2025 [legis.la.gov] . Staying focused and minimizing distractions are vital steps to prevent crashes and keep students safe.

School Bus Safety:

All drivers must stop for school buses when red lights are flashing, and the stop arm is extended—regardless of the direction of travel. The law requires traffic to stop at least 30 feet away from the bus and remain stopped until the lights are off and the bus moves again.

If you’re unsure whether to stop, follow this general rule: always stop unless you are traveling on a four-lane roadway with a physical barrier, raised median, or continuous turn lane separating you from the bus. Children can be unpredictable, so slow down and stay alert any time you’re near a school bus. Refer to the attached graphic for clear guidance on when drivers are required to stop for a school bus—and when they are not.

Child Passenger Safety:

Louisiana law requires children under 13 to ride in the back seat whenever possible.

For younger children:

· Rear-facing car seats should be used until at least age two or until the child exceeds the height or weight limit of the seat.

· Forward-facing seats with internal harnesses should be used as long as possible, typically up to 65 pounds.

If caregivers are unsure about how to properly install or use a car seat, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians at local Louisiana State Police Troop offices are available to help—free of charge. For more information on child seat laws and fitting station locations, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission [lahighwaysafety.org] .

As a community, we all share responsibility for protecting our children as they travel to school and other activities. Let’s recommit to driving safely, staying alert, and making smart decisions behind the wheel. The safety of Louisiana’s future depends on it.