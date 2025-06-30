State Troopers need you - to vote for their car

Louisiana State Police are asking for votes in a police car calendar contest.

The 2025 American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is underway, and LSP is trying to win.

"This year’s submission captures the spirit of Louisiana in a striking image taken along the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans. The backdrop features the iconic Crescent City Connection Bridge, recently upgraded through a $21 million lighting project completed in February. With the addition of programmable LED technology, the City of New Orleans illuminated the bridge in vibrant blue and gold to highlight our 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe on display - merging tradition, innovation, and the pride of Louisiana into a single powerful image," a release states.

"Now, we need your support! By voting for our cruiser, you’re not only supporting the Louisiana State Police - you’re celebrating the rich heritage, diverse culture, and resilient spirit of our great state. Your vote helps shine a national spotlight on Louisiana and the exceptional service of our Troopers."

Voting opened on June 30 at 9 a.m. and continues through July 11 at 11 a.m.

You can cast your vote via AAST social media, www.statetroopers.org [statetroopers.org], or on our official Facebook page.

There's no limit to how many times you can vote.

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2026 AAST wall calendar, with the winner claiming the cover as America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.