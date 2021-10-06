State Trooper on administrative leave following misconduct with student

BATON ROUGE, LA — Louisiana State Police announces that one of their officers are on administrative leave after a complaint of an alleged incident with a LSU student.

LSP said alleged misconduct took place while the officer was working in conjunction with Louisiana State University.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”

All law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation, police say.

The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.

KATC will update as information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel