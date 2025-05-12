State tax filing deadline is this week

The deadline for 2024 Louisiana state income tax is Thursday, May 15.

Taxpayers can file their returns electronically for free through the Department of Revenue’s Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP) [latap.revenue.louisiana.gov] web portal. They can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available on the Tax Forms page at www.revenue.louisiana.gov.

Act 410 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature created an automatic six-month filing extension, available to taxpayers who need extra time to prepare their state individual income tax returns. For tax year 2024, the extended due date for state individual income tax returns is Nov. 17, 2025.

This means that individual taxpayers who cannot file their returns by May 15 do not need to submit a request to obtain the automatic filing extension.

The automatic extension applies only to the filing of state income tax returns. It does not provide additional time to pay taxes due. Tax payments submitted after the May 15, 2025, deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

For more information about automatic filing extensions for state individual income tax returns, read Revenue Information Bulletin 23-012: Individual Income Tax Return Filing Extension: