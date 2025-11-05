State takes back SNAP funds

BATON ROUGE — State-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were recalled by the Louisiana Department of Health, officials told WBRZ on Wednesday as the government shutdown became the longest in history.

We reached out to LDH and this is what they sent us:

"We released our state-funded assistance to elderly and disabled recipients on November 1, 2, 3 and 4. Once the USDA’s guidance and White House announcement were released yesterday, we suspended the state-funded program so we could pay out federal benefits for the entire SNAP population, including able-bodied adults, the elderly, and the disabled. However, some benefits were paid out early by our SNAP EBT vendor, and those benefits were pulled back so we could give recipients a higher amount either later today or by Friday," a spokesperson said in an email. "We will be releasing a statement later today with additional information."

The withdrawn funds had already been sent to elderly and disabled SNAP recipients between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, officials told the station.

The state-funded program was suspended following the USDA’s guidance and White House announcement that it would partially fund SNAP during the shutdown using contingency funding after being ordered to do so by two separate judges, an LDH spokesperson told WBRZ.

The state suspension was done so that the state "could pay out federal benefits for the entire SNAP population, including able-bodied adults, the elderly and the disabled," the spokesperson added.

WBRZ received multiple calls from SNAP recipients concerned about their funds being withdrawn, leaving their balances at zero.

"Those benefits were pulled back so we could give recipients a higher amount either later (Wednesday) or by Friday," LDH said about the withdrawn funds.

