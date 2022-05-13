State Supreme Court says pastor can't be prosecuted in COVID case

The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Tony Spell, the Central Pastor who continued to hold church services in defiance of restrictions Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed to stop the spread of COVID, our media partners at The Advocate.

Overruling lower courts, the justices ruled that the restrictions on gatherings and the stay-at-home mandate Edwards imposed were unconstitutional as they applied to Spell. They ordered the charges against him quashed, the newspaper reports.

Justices John Weimer and Scott Chrichton dissented on the ruling, records show.

To read the Advocate's story, which includes a statement from Gov. Edwards, click here.

