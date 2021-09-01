State Supreme Court offices to close through Sept. 19

Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, including road closures, wind damage, and flooding, and the loss of power and water in many areas of the state, the Louisiana Supreme Court will be closed for more than two weeks.

Chief Justice John L. Weimer issued an order about the closure Tuesday night, along with two other orders relevant to the closure.

The court offices and the Supreme Court Clerk of Court's office will be closed Wednesday, September 1, through Sunday, September 19. All filings filed during this time shall be deemed timely filed if done on or before Monday, September 20. During the closure the court will continue to handle emergency matters as necessary.

Cases scheduled to be heard on the September docket (September 7-9) are hereby postponed to the October docket, the week of October 18, 2021.

Weimer's other orders are as follows:

Emergency suspension of prescription and peremption: All prescriptive and peremptive periods are hereby suspended statewide for a period of thirty days commencing from the Governor's August 26, 2021 declaration of state of emergency.

Emergency suspension of abandonment: All periods of abandonment are hereby suspended statewide for thirty days commencing from the Governor's August 26, 2021 declaration of state of emergency.

Emergency suspension of time limitations. All time periods, limitations, and delays limitations pertaining to the initiation, continuation, prosecution, defense, appeal, and post-conviction relief of any prosecution of any state or municipal criminal, juvenile, wildlife, or traffic matter within the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Point Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana are hereby suspended for a period of 30 days commencing from August 26, 2021.

