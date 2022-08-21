State Rep arrested by State Police, cited for DWI

A state representative has been arrested and cited for DWI.

State Police say they saw a reckless driver on East Boyd near Burbank Drive near LSU. The 2018 Challenger was traveling east at a high rate of speed "while producing a burnout with his vehicle."

The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old State Representative Larry Selders of Baton Rouge, troopers say.

Upon coming into contact with Selders, a Trooper suspected impairment and conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests. Selders was subsequently arrested for Driving While Impaired (1st Offense), Reckless Operation, and Driving Under Suspension.

Selders was transported to the LSU Police Department, where he consented to a chemical breath test, which troopers say registered over the legal limit. Selders was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be fingerprinted via AFIS and released on summons, troopers say.

