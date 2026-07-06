State releases LEAP scores for 25-26 school year

Louisiana education officials have released the results from this year's standardized tests.

They say that Louisiana students had the highest overall "mastery" rate since they've been giving this version of the test.

"Results from the 2026 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) show a two-percentage-point increase in students scoring Mastery or Advanced (Mastery+) in grades 3-12. The increase to 36% marks the highest overall statewide performance on record for grades 3-12," a press release states. "The LEAP results released today are from the 2025-2026 school year. Students improved or maintained Mastery+ in 28 of the 31 grades and courses assessed by LEAP (90%)."

You can search for your school's performance or your school system's results at these links:



State officials say you can find "more detailed assessment data" for grades 3-8 and high school[5cqkjthbb.cc.rs6.net] in the LDOE data library [5cqkjthbb.cc.rs6.net].

"The 2026 LEAP results are the first that will contribute to School Performance Scores under Louisiana’s revised accountability system, Grow. Achieve. Thrive. [5cqkjthbb.cc.rs6.net] LEAP data is a measure used to calculate School Performance Scores, which help provide a broader picture of school and system performance," the release states. "Because the revised system uses new measures and a higher bar, some school and system ratings may look different when the first official scores are released later this year. The largest changes are at the high school level, with a greater emphasis on academic growth, proficiency, and readiness after graduation."

Several Acadiana school systems have sent out releases about their performance, we're posting them here as we receive them so you can read them for yourself:

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Calcasieu Parish School Board again shows growth in LEAP performance, continuing to outperform state

With today’s release of LEAP results from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is proud to announce another year of growth for the district. This year’s results show a two-point growth in third through twelfth grade students performing at or above grade level, putting the districts six points above the state average.

“What we see today reflects the work of our people, the work of our students, teachers, staff, and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason VanMetre. “Changes happen year-to-year at the state level when it comes to grading scales for school districts, but what doesn’t change is the commitment we have to setting our students up for success. We see that clearly here today.”

W.T. Henning Elementary School topped the charts for Calcasieu in overall school growth, improving their previous performance by 14 points. Following with an eight-point growth were R.W. Vincent Elementary School and Westlake High School, marking the second year in a row R.W. Vincent has been one of CPSB’s top growing schools. In overall performance, T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School marked the district’s top performing elementary school, while Moss Bluff Middle School claimed the title at the middle school level, and Westlake High School at the high school level.

Notable shifts in the district’s academic approach contributed to these improvements, including a focus on math at the elementary and middle school levels, as well as a change in high-dosage tutoring.

“For the students in need of high-dosage tutoring in our district, we shifted our focus and saw meaningful gains,” said Dr. VanMetre. “We brought in one of our most valuable resources, retired teachers, and gave students face-to-face opportunities for improvement. It worked.”

The results released today are the first in a new system designed by the state and will factor into School Performance Scores released later this fall. View all results here [doe.louisiana.gov].

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Celebrating Growth: LPSS Students Outpace State on LEAP

LAFAYETTE, La. — Following the state release of student results, Lafayette Parish School System is celebrating continued academic achievement as 43% of students scored Mastery or above on 2025-26 LEAP Assessment with growth in Science, Social Studies and Math across all grade levels.

The district’s performance exceeded the statewide average of 36% by seven percentage points, highlighting the strong progress of Lafayette Parish students and their continued outperformance of students statewide.

Growth is one of LPSS’s four Core Values and remains at the heart of the district’s efforts to strengthen instruction, improve student achievement and expand opportunities for every student.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our students and the educators who support them,” Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said. “Their success reflects tremendous effort across our schools. Attendance has also increased year over year, reinforcing that students grow and thrive when they are present, engaged and learning in the classroom.”

The 2025–26 results continue a positive academic trend for LPSS and reflect the dedication of students, families, teachers, school leaders and support staff throughout the district.

The results are especially significant as Louisiana transitions to a new accountability system in which Mastery is the benchmark for proficiency and scores below Mastery will not contribute points toward a school system’s School Performance Score.

“We are proud of the growth our students have demonstrated,” Touchet said. “We will continue building on this momentum and helping every student grow.”