State releases LEAP scores

The State Department of Education released standardized test results by parish today.

For the last two school years, Louisiana faced extraordinary challenges ranging from catastrophic hurricanes to a global pandemic, officials say.

“In the face of immense adversity, students, teachers, administrators and parents showed unwavering resiliency, demonstrating a deep commitment to both safety and learning,” said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “This LEAP 2025 data will be invaluable in guiding our instructional, policy, and resource allocation decisions as we recover and accelerate from this unprecedented interruption to student learning.”

Here are the big-picture numbers for Acadiana's elementary students:

For grades 3 through 8, percent of tests scoring Mastery and above combining ELA, Math and Science

State: 2019: 34 percent 2021: 29 percent (down 5 percent)

By Parish:

Acadia 2019: 37 2021: 33 (down 4 percent)

Calcasieu 2019: 37 2021: 32 (down 5 percent)

Evangeline 2019: 32 2021: 22 (down 10 percent)

Iberia 2019: 36 2021: 31 (down 5 percent)

Jeff Davis 2019: 36 2021: 32 (down 4 percent)

Lafayette 2019: 38 2021: 35 (down 3 percent)

St. Landry 2019: 28 2021: 21 (down 7 percent)

St. Martin 2019: 28 2021: 22 (down 6 percent)

St. Mary 2019: 35 2021: 28 (down 7 percent)

Vermilion 2019: 45 2021: 39 (down 6 percent)

*Only two parishes in the state did not drop; Tensas and Jackson parishes both improved their precentage by one point.

The decrease was felt across all grade levels, content ares and subgroups, but learning gaps did deepen, state officials say. There was a 5 percent increase in the number of students who scored unsatisfactory, and this disproportionately impacted children who come from economically disadvantaged homes, younger children and all children in math.

In high school, there was a 5-point decline in the number of students scoring mastery and above since 2019. This was seen in eery individual subject, officials say. The greatest decline was seen in Algebra I (down 9 percent) and the smallest was English II, (down 2 percent) officials say.

Overall, Louisiana’s combined participation rate in LEAP 2025 was 97.5 percent. 98.5 percent of students, grades 3-8, participated in state testing. 93.4 percent of high school students participated in state testing.

LDOE implemented a variety of tactics to spur high participation rates, including:



Extended testing windows

Provided extended hours testing

Offered remote testing availability

School systems will use these results to help improve, and to design support for students who need it. Under state law, students, who have not met proficiency standards, must receive intensive support over the summer or throughout the year, state officials say.