State publishes action plan for spending federal funding for hurricane recovery

Governor Edwards announced the state has published its proposed action plan for spending $600 million in federal funding for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The governor's office says Louisiana is the first of the 10 states receiving federal funds as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to publish its action plan.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is scheduling a series of public hearings in impacted areas to receive comments and input on the plan. The public comment period will be open for a minimum of 30 days.

“By proactively preparing our state’s action plan, we are taking the first step in getting long-awaited federal assistance on the ground in our communities that are still recovering,” Gov. Edwards said. “With the allocated funding, we will be able to address housing, economic revitalization, infrastructure and planning programs, which is why we need the public to participate in these hearings and provide input on the state’s plan to ensure program priorities are aligned with community needs.”

Governor Edwards added that although this is an important start, he continues to work with Louisiana’s congressional delegation to secure additional funds for these and other disasters that affected the state in the past two years.

To view the plan and submit comments

The state will host five public hearings as follows:

In Person —10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Alexandria Convention Hall

915 Third St.

Alexandria, LA 71301

In Person—10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Ouachita Parish Fire Department Training Center & Public Safety Building

1080 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Monroe, LA 71292

In Person—6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Seed Center

4310 Ryan St.

Lake Charles, LA 70605

In Person—6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Shreveport Government Plaza

505 Travis St.

Shreveport, LA 71101

Virtual — 4 p.m. Monday, March 14

Register Here for Meeting

To learn more about public hearings and to register for the virtual meeting, visit restore.la.gov/action-plan

